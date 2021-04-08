756 Covid-19 cases reported as SA passes 10m tests milestone - Mkhize

Cape Town - Health Minister Zweli Mkhize reported 756 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday bringing the cumulative number of cases for South Africa to 1 553 609. Mkhize said: "Today, 79 more Covid-19 related deaths have been reported: Eastern Cape 1, Free State 18, Gauteng 25, Kwa-Zulu Natal 25, Limpopo 0, Mpumalanga 6, North West 0, Northern Cape 0 and Western Cape 4 which brings the total to 53 111 deaths. “We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased.” The cumulative total of tests conducted is 10 020 025 with 24 594 tests completed since the last report, Mkhize said. Cumulative recoveries stand at 1 479 821, representing a recovery rate of 95%.

The number of health care workers vaccinated under the Sisonke Protocol is 278 909.

Covid-19 highlights need for universal health coverage, says Mkhize

Earlier on Wednesday Mkhize said that the Covid-19 pandemic has brought into sharp focus the need for universal health coverage and the urgent need for Africa to develop, manufacture and distribute its own vaccines and biotechnology.

He was speaking during an online webinar to commemorate World Health Day, with various African health leaders including Dr Matshidiso Moeti, the World Health Organization regional director for Africa.

The country’s theme for World Health Day for 2021 is “Towards Fairer and Healthier South Africa".

Mkhize said the country commemorated health at a trying time for almost every country in the world, irrespective of their social, political or economic conditions.