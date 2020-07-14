86% of SAA creditors approve revised business rescue plan, new CEO appointed

Following a creditors meeting held on Tuesday, 86% of South African Airway's creditors have voted in support of the revised business rescue plan. Department of Public Enterprises acting director-general Kgathatso Tlhakudi also announced that Phillip Saunders has been appointed as the new interim CEO to guide the airline during its recuse process. Saunders had served as the airline's chief commercial officer. There has been various contestation in the business rescue process for SAA since the company was placed under business rescue in December last year. The new plan will need financing of over R10 billion from the government to see it through. Most of the financial expenditure will go into paying retrenchment/severance package costs for employees and liabilities. The new plan will see some SAA employees being retrenched while others will be placed on a 12-month temporary layoff scheme.

Tlhakudi explained before the vote that the Department of Public Enterprises was in support of restructuring SAA and that the rescue plan was vital in resorting the airline's honour and saving livelihoods.

Minister of Public Enterprises Pravin Gordhan and the ANC have shown their support behind the formation of a new airline which is envisioned to emerge from the rescue plan.

The department will now have to provide the financial commitment needed to see the rescue plan succeed.

News of the creditors meeting has not pleased the DA. The opposition political party said the vote means more money will be pumped into a "dud" SAA at the loss of taxpayer money.

"Today’s decision by South African Airways creditors to vote in favour of the revised business rescue plan was a self-interested ‘grand financial heist’ to reap millions of rands in taxpayer’s money while saddling the fiscus with an expensive ‘dud’ disguised as a new airline.

"Despite their reckless lending to SAA over the past decade, with full knowledge that the airline was bankrupt and unable to service its debt, the creditors now stand to benefit off the back of South Africans without any accountability for their actions," said DA MP Alf Lees.

"As the creditors pat themselves on the back over their ‘grand heist’, South Africa is left grappling with the headache of how the empty Treasury will fund another billion-dollar bailout for the ‘new airline’."

