The IEC national Results Operations Centre in Tshwane was a hive of activity as results from the 2019 general elections continued to pour in. Picture: African News Agency

Pretoria - The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) on Friday morning announced that it had passed the 90 percent mark in respect of the number of voting stations captured. In a statement, the IEC said that at 10.30am, results from 20 632 of the 22 924 voting stations had been captured. Of these, 18 773 (81.89 percent) had been finalised.

"Leading the way in capturing results was the Northern Cape where results for all 707 voting stations had been captured, followed by the Western Cape (98.6 percent), North West (99.4 percent), Mpumalanga (99 percent), and the Eastern Cape (97.59 percent)," IEC spokesperson Kate Bapela said.

Provinces with the most results still awaiting capture were Gauteng (81.99 percent captured), Limpopo (82 percent), Free State (82.93 percent) and KwaZulu-Natal (83.56 percent).

Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal are among the two most closely contested provinces.

"Of the 13 million votes captured by 10:30am, 453 265 (3.47 percent) were special votes and 179,511 (1.37 percent) were spoilt ballots."

The IEC said that based on the results captured to date, voter turnout was sitting at 65.52 percent nationally, with the highest turnout reported in Gauteng (71.89 percent) and the lowest in Limpopo (58.77 percent).

African news Agency/ANA