934 girls aged 10 to 14 gave birth between April 2020 and March 2021 – Gauteng Health MEC

Johannesburg - Girls aged 10 to 14 fell pregnant and gave birth while South Africa experienced the first outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic last year. The trend of reported underage pregnancies and deliveries continued until March this year. The details of teenage pregnancies in Gauteng were revealed by the provincial Health MEC, Dr Nomathemba Mokgethi, in her written reply to questions by the DA’s spokesperson on social development, Refiloe Nt’sekhe, in the provincial legislature on Tuesday.

Mokgethi said 934 girls aged between 10 and 14 gave birth between April and March this year. A total of 19 316 girls aged between 15 and 19 years gave birth during the same period while 2 976 between the ages of 10 and 19 years had a choice to abort the foetus. The number of these teenagers is 23 226.

Mokgethi said, however, her department did not have the profiles of the type of man who fathered these children. She said cases of statutory rape (sexual contact with a person who is under the age specified by law) were reported by health-care social workers at hospitals and clinics to the Department of Social Development, and by SAPS. “There are no statistics collected specifically on statutory rape by the Department of Health. The cases are reported to SAPS and arrests remain their mandate,” Mokgethi said.

In her reaction, Nt’sekhe said the report indicated a great need by the Gauteng departments of Education, Social Development and Health to strengthen their teenage pregnancy and sex education campaigns to “conscientise the teenagers”. “These numbers are sad and incredibly troubling considering that these young girls should still have bright futures ahead of them. Teenage pregnancy remains a serious social and health problem in South Africa. “It poses a health risk to both mother and child, and it also has social consequences such as continuing the cycle of poverty and early school dropout,’ she said.

Nt’sekhe said the DA demanded the Gauteng departments of Social Development, Education and Health intensified their campaigns against teenage pregnancy “to 365 days a year” and make teenage pregnancy prevention a priority in schools. “We also urge parents and guardians, as well as different stakeholders, to work with government departments to assist in curbing teenage pregnancy – a societal issue that is affecting young girls. “Teenage girls should be taught about the consequences of teenage pregnancy and preventative measures to curb this. As for girls who are under the age of consent, they should also be taught their rights in this regard and to know that at no point is anyone allowed to force themselves on to them.