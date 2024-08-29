‘A beacon of hope’: SARA’s Colleen Makhubele quits for Zuma’s MKP

Former Johannesburg Council Speaker Colleen Makhubele has resigned from the SA Rainbow Alliance to join the Umkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party. Her statement that the MK Party "has become a beacon of hope to unite and rally African leaders and their people" indicated her belief in the party's potential to foster unity and leadership within the continent.

SARA was founded by Makhubele, who previously served under the Congress of the People (COPE), representing the party as a speaker. “I, myself, Colleen Makhubele, one of the South African Rainbow Alliance (SARA) leaders acting on my behalf, have decided to join the Umkhonto weSizwe Party (MK Party), led by President Jacob Zuma. “The party that will steer South Africa into the future, bringing about constructive transformation and advancement in African society,” her statement read.

Quoting the late Robert Sobukwe, founder of the Pan Africanist Congress, Makhubele said "Our whole life in South Africa is politics“. “For too long, our people have craved acceptance, opportunities, and ownership of soil in their land. The battle for the people of the soil to live a better life in their land and to find expression for Black ambitions with equality of opportunity and quality of living is wrapped in ‘politics’,” she said. She further thanked the SARA leadership and its members for the opportunity afforded her to lead and serve the nation.