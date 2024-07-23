‘A better life for South Africans remains top priority’: Ramaphosa during Presidency budget vote

President Cyril Ramaphosa says the Presidency has used the last five years to rebuild and refocus their strategy to building a more inclusive country. He said that the next five years under the Government of National Unity (GNU) will be fruitful.

"Our overriding priority for the next five years is to achieve more rapid and inclusive economic growth, so that we can create jobs, reduce poverty, and build a more just and equal society," he said. Ramaphosa made remarks on Tuesday in his second appearance in Parliament this week after offering his thoughts on Monday's opening address debate. He stressed that it was time they took on the fight of inclusive growth and job creation, reducing poverty, tackling high cost of living, building a capable, ethical and development state.

"If the last five years has been a time of recovery and renewal for the country, it has been a time of rebuilding and refocusing for the Presidency. With relatively limited resources, we have had to build capacity and act with urgency to tackle pressing issues. "We now have a much firmer institutional platform on which to build. We have learned many lessons and have developed new ways of working. "As we enter a new era of inclusive growth and job creation, we will be able to put the capabilities of the Presidency to much better effect. We will continue to mobilise the skills, capabilities and resources that reside in the State," he said.

He vowed that the Presidency will continue to lead the work towards a better life for all South Africans and an inclusive economy that leaves no-one behind. Meanwhile, Ramaphosa's opening of Parliament address was criticised by many saying it was a repetition of what he said years back. [email protected]