’A giant who led from the front’ - ANC leaders pay tribute to Andrew Mlangeni

Cape Town - ANC NEC member Nomvula Mokonyane and provincial leaders of the party have described late Struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni as a giant that led from the front. The ANC on Saturday held a virtual memorial service for Mlangeni where its structures from regions to provinces and the National Executive Committee paid tribute to Mlangeni. Mlangeni was the last surviving Rivonia trialist and he died at the age of 95. Mokonyane said Mlangeni was a giant and it was time to learn from him. “It’s our time now to reflect on our lives and take a leaf from the life of Bab’ Mlangeni,” she said.

ANC Eastern Cape provincial chairperson Oscar Mabuyane said the late Mlangeni was the embodiment of freedom.

“He continued to show what is to be revolutionary and what is the principle of selflessness. We have got a task to advance the National Democratic Revolution,” said Mabuyane.

He said the current leaders must emulate the leaders of the generation of Mlangeni.

“We must remember them for the good work they did and for us to realise where we are for the sacrifices they made,” said Mabuyane.

ANC deputy chairperson in KwaZulu-Natal Mike Mabuyakhulu said the generation of Mlangeni should be remembered for delivering the gift of freedom to South Africa.

“As the ANC we say the generation of Ntate Mlangeni and his cohort they are the ones who gave us the best gift that we could have, that is freedom. We are indebted to them,” said Mabuyakhulu.

“It is sad Mlangeni is leaving us at the time the world is going through the most difficult time,” he said.

He said the generation of Mlangeni had shown the country and ANC leaders the moral compass.

ANC provincial secretary in Mpumalanga Lindiwe Ntshalintshali said Mlangeni was a true leader who led by example.

He said Mlangeni was not afraid to speak his mind and he abhorred corruption.

“As the ANC in Mpumalanga we are committed to realise the dream of Mlangeni to fight corruption and deliver services,” said Ntshalintshali.

Political Bureau