Kimberley - Blade Nzimande, t he general secretary of the South African Communist Party, said a good communist is found in the ranks of the governing party, the ANC.





This as he assured the governing party that the communists would stick with them,





Nzimande then pledged on behalf of his party thay they would stick with the ANC for as long as they are still committed to serving the people, the poor and working class.





Nzimande said this while giving a message of support during the ANC's 108th birthday rally in Kimberley in the Northern Cape on Saturday.





Nzimande said their objectives as the communist party are identical to that of the ANC.





Nzimande called on the governing party to fight factionalism and gatekeeping, among the many challenges they had identified. Taking a jab at those accused of state capture and corruption, Nzimande said the accused must "not go unpunished".





"A good communist is in the African National Congress. That's why today I am not wearing a red colour (SACP colours) but I am in full colours of our movement, the African National Congress," Nzimande said.





Politics Bureau