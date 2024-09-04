‘A grave concern’: ANCYL calls for stricter borders to prevent influx of illegal foreigners

ANC Youth League president Collen Malatji is set to work with law enforcement and the Department of Home Affairs to clamp down on the employment of illegal foreigners, hijacked buildings, construction mafias, and druglords. Tightening borders is one of the to-do things he mentioned in his speech during a media briefing at the ANC headquarters Luthuli House on Tuesday.

Malatji said the issue of undocumented foreigners in the country was a grave concern that must be resolved with urgency and firmness. He stressed that the unchecked influx of undocumented foreign nationals was a direct threat to the state's security, economy, and social fabric. Malatji said reports of the recent bust of an illegal syndicate involving R80 million worth of smuggled goods, and drug labs, highlighted the severe impact of illegal immigration on this country.

“This operation revealed how illegal networks undermine our economy, evade taxes, and contribute to criminal activities, including extortion and drug trafficking,” he said. Illegal immigration and hijacking of buildings by undocumented immigrants in the country are at a peak. Both homeless or stranded South Africans and foreign nationals pay rent to the unknown landlords so that can have a shelter.

Business people pay protection fees while the streets are torn apart by drugs and violence, he said. Malatji said this must come to an end to ensure peace and stability. Additionally, he said they would work with businesses and relevant stakeholders to ensure compliance with labour laws, prioritising the employment of South African citizens.