‘A great milestone!’ Judge Mandisa Maya's historic appointment as first woman Chief Justice hailed

The appointment of Judge Mandisa Maya as the country’s first woman chief justice has been hailed across many sectors in society. President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Thursday night that Maya would succeed the retiring Chief Justice Raymond Zondo from September 1, 2024. Zondo is set to formally retire as Chief Justice on August 31, 2024. He succeeded his predecessor Mogoeng Mogoeng about two years ago, in March 2022.

The Motor Industry Staff Association (Misa) has congratulated Judge Maya, with its CEO for Operations, Marté Keyter, praising her dedication and firm approach. Keyter highlighted these qualities as crucial for tackling the challenges facing the Constitutional Court. “There is no one more deserving of this honour. Judge Maya worked hard throughout her career. Her dedication and fair, but firm approach is needed to steer the Constitutional Court who has been battling with an overburdened court roll and a backlog of cases,” said Keyter. Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Justice and Constitutional Development chairperson, Xola Nqola, praised this historic moment, recognising Judge Maya's qualifications, leadership qualities, and extensive judicial experience. He expressed confidence in her ability to lead the judiciary with distinction.

“This is a great milestone for the country and its efforts to promote gender equality and the emancipation of women. Justice Maya is a highly respected and dedicated jurist. The committee commends this appointment,” said Nqola. “She follows in the footsteps of great legal minds as she becomes the seventh Chief Justice in the democratic South Africa. The committee wishes her well on her appointment and knows she will make the country proud,” added Nqola. ActionSA celebrated Judge Maya’s appointment, calling it a big step forward in a traditionally male-dominated judiciary. The party highlighted that diverse representation strengthens institutions and improves democracy.

“Justice Mandisa Maya's appointment represents a breakthrough in the traditionally male-dominated judiciary, serving as a beacon of progress and inspiration to women across South Africa. Her exemplary career, marked by dedication, integrity, and an unwavering commitment to justice, sets a powerful example for aspiring female legal professionals,” said ActionSA. ActionSA also expressed its belief that Maya’s “presence on the bench will contribute significantly to a more balanced and representative judiciary, enhancing the perspectives and insights that shape our legal landscape”. The Minister of Justice, Thembi Simelane, welcomed Judge Maya’s appointment as a major achievement for South Africa. She recalled Judge Maya’s 2022 statement that the country was ready for a woman Chief Justice, and noted that this appointment reflects a broader shift towards inclusivity in the judiciary.

“Today we have a female Chief Justice. This appointment signifies the deeper appreciation of how far we have come as a nation and how much our courts have transformed, both in terms of race and gender. It signifies the transformation agenda of what was previously a male dominated judiciary. “Justice Maya brings with her profound experience and legal brilliance spanning many decades in the legal profession,” said Simelane. The African National Congress (ANC) has also welcomed the appointment, highlighting Judge Maya's extensive qualifications, leadership qualities, and significant judicial experience.

"Judge Maya's qualifications and judicial record, leadership qualities, experience as a judge in various courts, past leadership of the Supreme Court of Appeal, and current role as Deputy Chief Justice make her well-suited to lead the judiciary in South Africa. “Through upholding the principles of judicial independence and integrity, the Deputy Chief Justice has played a crucial role in maintaining the credibility and trust in the judiciary,“ said the ANC. The appointment has also generated significant reactions on social media.

@EFFSouthAfrica said: "Salute Chief Justice Mandisa Maya! Notably, Chief Justice Maya is the founder of the South African Chapter of the International Association of Women Judges, showcasing her commitment to gender equality in the judiciary. She holds the distinction of delivering the first judgment in isiXhosa reflecting her dedication to judiciary transformation. Congratulations Justice Mandisa Maya."



@UKZN stated: "We are proud of you and wish you well in your new position as the head of the Constitutional Court and the judiciary in South Africa. Inspired TEAM UKZN #UKZN #InspiringGreatness #UKZNAlumni #ChiefJustice."

@IFP_National also shared their congratulations, stating: "Congratulations to Justice Mandisa Maya on her historic appointment as South Africa's first female Chief Justice! Your leadership marks a significant milestone for justice and equality in our nation. Here's to a future of fairness and progress under your guidance."