A look at sex scandals involving ANC bigwigs in recent years









File picture: Phill Magakoe Sunday morning news that Gwede Mantashe and Tito Mboweni are allegedly seeing the same high flying women set the tongues wagging, creating a mini sex scandal for the two ANC ministers. The scandal involving the ministers is not something new in the ruling party as it has, for years, battled internal and external sex scandals. Some of the scandals ended in courts while others were contained from within. The scandals are not confined to higher structures, they start from branches up to the top at Luthuli House. Here is a look at the many recent scandals that rocked the party and how they ended or were resolved: Gwede Mantashe

Mantashe is not new to sex scandals. In the run-up to the 2017 Nasrec conference of the ANC, Mantashe was outed as a blesser by the opaque clickbait news site, Weekly Xpose. The site published salacious Whatsapp exchanges allegedly between Mantashe and a woman described as a 23-year-old Unisa student. When approached by IOL for comment about the Mantashe, back then, said: “I do not want to talk sex now, I want to discuss conference. It is a deflection.”

Tito Mboweni

Mboweni, like Mantashe, is another ANC politician who has found himself trapped in love scandals for the second time in a short space of time. Early this month he opened a case of extortion against a woman whom he claimed he never personally met but she threatened to leak private conversation after he refused to give her R7000 she wanted for rent.

David Masondo and the abortion case

In September this year, Mboweni’s deputy, David Masondo, who is married, found himself having to deal with allegations that he unleashed the Hawks on a woman he impregnated and later forced to have an abortion. The woman allegedly wanted Masondo to pay a fine for impregnating her and the minister was not happy with that as it would have involved their families.

Pule Mabe accused by his PA of sexual harassment

The ANC started this year on a bad note when Pule Mabe, its spokesperson, was accused of sexual harassment by his personal assistant. Mabe was later cleared after an internal hearing and he resumed his duties. The allegation left the party bruised.

Zizi Kodwa faced sex scandal as well

Zizi Kodwa, now a deputy minister for state security, also faced a sex accusation early this year when his victim accused him of drugging and raping her at Michaelangelo Hotel on April 14, 2018.

The woman detailed how she was dissuaded from opening a criminal case and settlement negotiations allegedly initiated but nothing came of it. Kodwa labelled the allegations as 'dirty tricks' and 'political blackmail'.

Malusi Gigaba sex video

Shortly after his fall from grace, when he resigned from the cabinet in November 2018, Gigaba hit the headlines when a sex video featuring him emerged. Gigaba claimed that the video was leaked after he refused to pay a fee for it not to be released. The damage and the scandal still follows Gigaba.

Jeff Radebe and the infamous "C.L.I.T" scandal

In May 2017 Radebe found himself having to defend himself after a GCIS employee, Siyasanga Mbambani, spoke to the Sunday Times about their private communication. The ex-minister became a butt of the joke when the SMS from him showed how he tried to used a coded language to ask for nudes from Mbambani.

Marius Fransman and his PA

Fransman, a senior ANC politician in the Western Cape hogged the headlines until last month when sexual assault charges against him were withdrawn by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) The politician was accused by his former PA, Louisa Wynand, of sexually assaulting in 2016 while the party was holding its January 8 rally in the North West province.

Political Bureau