‘A positive step’: ActionSA welcomes ‘disasterous’ Gwamanda’s resignation

ActionSA has welcomed the approval of Kabelo Gwamanda's resignation as Executive Mayor of Johannesburg, citing his tenure as marked by failure and incompetence. This follows his resignation on Tuesday, August 13.

Over the past year, Gwamanda's administration has been criticised for its disastrous impact on service delivery and overall governance in the city. Nobuhle Mthembu, ActionSA City of Johannesburg caucus leader stated: "Our intervention was crucial in precipitating Gwamanda’s resignation. We could not stand by and watch Johannesburg deteriorate further under his leadership." Mthembu highlighted that Gwamanda’s administration was characterised by ineptitude and a tendency to shift blame rather than address pressing issues.

ActionSA had consistently argued that Gwamanda was unfit for the role. Their warnings have now been vindicated by the ongoing problems in the city. In response to Gwamanda’s resignation, ActionSA said it is now focused on stabilising governance in Johannesburg. Their efforts have already led to some positive changes, including the reversal of a controversial R200 surcharge imposed by City Power on prepaid users.

The party aims to address key issues such as infrastructure renewal and revitalising the Inner City. "While Gwamanda’s resignation is a positive step, the path to rebuilding Johannesburg will require ongoing effort, a clear plan, and decisive action. ActionSA is committed to these principles as we continue to advocate for the city’s over 6 million residents," Mthembu said. The party is now looking forward to the election of a new mayor and will provide updates on their efforts to restore good governance and promote growth in Johannesburg.