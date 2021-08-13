’A tree has fallen’: Tributes for 1976 student uprising leader Dan Montsitsi

Johannesburg – Struggle icon Dan Sechaba Montsitsi, who died due to Covid-19-related complications, has been described as a dedicated servant and a freedom fighter. Daniel Sechaba Montsitsi was the leader of the Soweto Students Representative Council, the formation that planned, organised and executed the events of the fateful day. For his role, the apartheid security police arrested and tortured him before sending him to Robben Island, where he spent three years.

Health Minister Dr Joe Phaahla said the death of Montsitsi illustrates that the country’s Covid-19 fatalities are not just statistics. “This is a reminder that this is not just a statistic but its people at all times who are known to somebody. We want to pass our condolences to the family of comrade Montsitsi, his children and the rest of the family,” said Phaahla, Another 1976 Soweto uprising leader, Seth Mazibuko, said after receiving the bad news about the passing of Montsitsi, he could not sleep.

“Montsitsi was accused number 2 when I was accused number 3 in the Soweto 11 trial that gave us prison sentence. ’’Myself, Montsitsi and Sibongile Mkhabela, we got the prison sentence when others got suspended sentences and he was the third president of the students leadership of 1976. They are all no more, you can imagine what that leaves me with. “As I am doing this interview, I am in pain because Montsitsi was one of the few that were left from the leadership.

’’We went through together in a difficult torture at John Vorster Square under difficult conditions. We studied together at Robben Island. The tree has fallen and now we are exposed to a lot,” said Mazibuko. Cope expressed sadness at the passing of Montsitsi, saying the country has lost a very energetic, dedicated and committed servant of the people. Cope spokesperson Dennis Bloem said this is not only a loss to his family and Gauteng but a huge loss for the entire country. He was a patriot who loved his country.

“Montsitsi dedicated his whole life to the freedom struggle from a very young age. He was a leading figure in the student uprising of Soweto in1976. ’’He was sentenced to jail and spent many years on Robben Island. He was later deployed to Parliament as a Member of Parliament,” Bloem said. Bloem said Montsitsi's contribution to the liberation struggle will forever be engraved in the history of our country.