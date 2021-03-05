A year of Covid-19 in SA: Zikalala remains 'cautiously optimistic' over decline in new infections in KZN

DURBAN - KWAZULU-NATAL Premier Sihle Zikalala said he was cautiously optimistic about the recent reduction in Covid cases in the province, however, he was well aware of the looming threat of a third wave, which experts have predicted to hit SA between June and July, in line with the country’s colder months.

Zikalala was speaking during a ceremony at the Grey's Hospital in Pietermaritzburg earlier today, marking the first anniversary of the country's first confirmed Covid-19 case.

The country has seen a substantial decline in the number of daily infections, which many believe is due to the SA having seen the end of a deadly second wave, which claimed more lives that the first wave. The second wave also saw the rise of a new variant, dubbed 501Y.V2.

“We have reason to feel somewhat relieved by these recent statistics, because they indicate a significant decline from our peak in late December and around the beginning of the year. This is a period when red flags were flashing all over, as we registered up to 6900 new cases per day.

“Although our response to Covid-19 might not always have been 100% perfect, it was not hopeless either – especially when considering that this is a virus that had never been seen before, and little was known about it. The effectiveness of our government response is testified by the high recovery rate, which I’ve alluded to,” he said.