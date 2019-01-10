Controversial former GCIS head Mzwanele Jimmy Manyi has been accused of attempted money laundering after he was dismissed from AADC. Picture: African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - Controversial former Government Communications and Information System (GCIS) head Mzwanele Jimmy Manyi has been accused of attempted money laundering after he was dismissed from the All Africa Decolonisation Congress (AADC) party. He had formed AADC last December.

The AADC has accused embattled Manyi of trying to use churches to launder money and discussing party funding with the controversial Gupta family.

"Mzwanele Jimmy Manyi went overseas on the 19 to meet with the Gupta brothers to discuss the funding of our political party. Mzwanele Jimmy Manyi insisted that we join hands with the organisation called African Transformation Movement. It was then brought to our attention that Mzwanele Jimmy Manyi and ATM leadership are laundering money through the churches supporting African Transformation Movement (ATM)," said AADC's Edward Mokomele in a statement.

On Wednesday, Manyi announced his new political home, the African Transformation Movement (ATM), saying the ANC is "fatigued and tired".

"Transformation was not only in reverse gear in 2018 but had made a U-turn and driving backwards reversing all the gains," he said.