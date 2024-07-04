‘Abahambe’: PA’s Kenny Kunene vindicated DA is not on Lesufi’s executive council

“We got this, for five years we will be stable, we will roll nicely, we got this,” Patriotic Alliance (PA) deputy president Kenny Kunene reacted to the “racist and problematic” Democratic Alliance (DA) not being part of the government of provincial unity. “Abahambe,” he said, adding that they were happy that Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi had shut the door on them.

“We feel vindicated, we have said at the local level that the DA is a problem in the coalition. They have a boss mentality. They are a white supremacist party, driven by racist tendencies and we are vindicated,” he said. Kunene spoke to the media on the sidelines of the Gauteng Executive Council announcement in Johannesburg on Wednesday night. Lesufi announced his executive council which will serve the provincial legislature in the 7th administration.

His council consists of 10 positions and he only gave away three of those to the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP), Patriotic Alliance (PA), and RISE Mzansi. The rest of them were taken by the ANC. The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and MK Party got nothing. The DA pulled out of the Gauteng unity deal, saying they would not allow the ANC to bully them.

Kunene, who is also an MMC of Transport at the City of Johannesburg (CoJ), accused the DA of not having the interests of the people at heart because of how they held the country hostage for the past three weeks. “The DA held the country at ransom for two weeks to form a national government, and they held Gauteng for three weeks and they don’t care about service delivery. “They care about positions and power, but in a greedy manner,” he said.

He mentioned that there was nothing wrong in wanting positions and power, but not at the expense of the people. “We have been … we are on record saying we want position and power but we will not deprive South Africans service for weeks because we want positions. “No, if we don’t agree then we walk away,” he said. In addition, Kunene urged the DA to remove the deputy speaker if they claim to be a principled party.