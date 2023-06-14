Abaqulusi municipality speaker resigns from position two months after mayor position was left vacant

Vryheid – The Speaker of the IFP-led Abaqulusi (Vryheid) Local Municipality in northern KwaZulu-Natal, Michael Khumalo, has resigned with immediate effect. IOL understands that Khumalo has been instructed by his party, the IFP, to move to the Zululand District Municipality to take an executive committee (Exco) position.

In the same municipality, the former mayor, Mncedisi Maphisa became an ordinary councillor after he resigned from the Exco. Maphisa was recalled by the IFP in March this year after a recording of himself making controversial remarks with municipal staff was leaked. "I wish to tender my resignation as the member of the executive committee of AbaQulusi municipality with effect from the 13th June 2023. Thank you for the opportunity to serve our community.

“I will remain an ordinary councillor as IFP party representative in council,” Maphisa wrote in his resignation letter. Maphisa has been replaced by Sifiso Mkhwanazi. “Thus the IFP submitted the name of Sifiso Eric Mkhwanazi as the replacement of councillor MC Maphisa as a member of the executive committee of Abaqulusi municipality,” reads part of the agenda circulated to councillors.

According to letters sent to the council, Khumalo and Maphisa vacated their positions on Tuesday. The spokesperson of the IFP, Mkhuleko Hlengwa, did not respond when asked who the party will field for the two positions. A special council sitting has been set for June 20 to elect the new speaker and the mayor for the municipality.

“It is recommended that: (a) Council to elect the Mayor of the Municipal Council in terms of the Section 48 (1) (2) of the Local Government Municipal Structures Act 117 of 1998 read together with the amended Local Government Municipal Structures Act no 3 of 2021. “(b) Pursuant to (a) above that the process of the election of the Mayor should be done in terms of the procedure set out in Schedule 3 of the Local Government Municipal Structures Act 117 of 1998 (secret ballot),” read the agenda for the day. At the present moment, the IFP holds 21 seats, the ANC holds 13, the DA holds 2, the EFF holds 3, the National Freedom Party holds 3 and the Freedom Front Plus holds a single seat.

The Chief Whip of the NFP in the Zululand district municipality, said they welcomed the latest developments at Abaqulusi. He said he hope that will pave the way for the municipality to also take in their councillors to conduct their oversight role. “We have no problem whether the person installed as the mayor was born in Abaqulusi or not.

"What we want is service delivery that will benefit the people of Abaqulusi. "We want to see services like the building houses, installation of electricity and providing water where the municipality is responsible for water provision," Ntombela said.