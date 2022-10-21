Abel Tau placed under precautionary suspension following allegations of sexual misconduct

Johannesburg - MMC of Human Settlements in the City of Tshwane, councillor Abel Tau has been placed under precautionary suspension pending the outcome of a disciplinary process following allegations of sexual misconduct. It is alleged that Tau tried to force himself on the wife of a friend, whom he had called to come and fetch at his house, after the friend had fallen asleep after their drinking session.

Story continues below Advertisement

ActionSA national chairperson, Michael Beaumont said: “ActionSA’s Senate met on Wednesday evening to address a number of matters including those relating to discipline of party members. “At this meeting the Senate considered a proposal to place Councillor Abel Tau, under precautionary suspension, the outcome of a disciplinary process.” The party’s disciplinary process will be run separately from any investigations by law enforcement authorities.

“it remains critical for the party to ventilate the allegations through a properly constituted disciplinary process,” said Beaumont. Tau wrote to ActionSA supporting the proposal and requesting an expedited disciplinary process when he was allowed a right of reply extended with respect to the proposal for precautionary suspension. “ActionSA can confirm that its disciplinary panel has been convened and will sit during the course of next week to hear this matter.

Story continues below Advertisement

“Furthermore, the party will not be commenting any further on this matter in the interests of the integrity of our disciplinary processes, until this disciplinary process is concluded. “As is our practice, we will communicate openly the conclusion of the process,” said Beaumont. IOL