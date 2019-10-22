Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane. File picture: African News Agency (ANA)

Johannesburg - The High Court in Pretoria will hear an application by NGO Accountability Now which seeks to have Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane declared unfit to hold office. The NGO, whose work mainly focuses on public interest litigation, said it was using various avenue and other measures to declare Mkhwebane unfit.

In its court application, the organisation has used various court cases which have found against Mkhwebane for reports she had released. It said, in a statement, that these court cases were reason enough to warrant her removal.

Mkhwebane's reports have faced several court challenges such as the cases involving Absa and the Reserve Bank, which resulted in the courts finding against her and ordering she pay the costs out of pocket.

She is also facing litigation for her reports involving Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan who granted former Sars deputy commissioner Ivan Pillay early retirement in August 2010