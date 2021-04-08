Accused ANC SG Ace Magashule dodges questions on stepping aside

Johannesburg - ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule has shied away from questions around whether he intended to step-aside or defy a party resolution after he introduced the ANC Youth League National Youth Task Team at Luthuli House on Thursday.

Journalists took the opportunity to ask Magashule about his intentions following an ANC NEC ruling that members who are facing crime or corruption charges and allegations must step-aside at the end of April, or face disciplinary action.

“These matters of step aside etcetera are for the NEC. This briefing is for the Youth League,” he said.

Magashule introduced Nonceba Mhlauli as the convener of the newly established ANCYL NYTT. Mhlauli is a spokesperson in the Ministry of the Presidency, while Joy Maimela was introduced as the structure’s co-ordinator.

The duo will lead the interim structure of the party’s Youth League and expectations have been placed on them to lead the structure to a credible national conference this year.