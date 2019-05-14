Ten candidates from five political parties are contesting by-elections in the Nelson Mandela Bay Metro in the Eastern Cape, the IEC said. Picture: Itumeleng English/ African News Agency(ANA)

Rustenburg - Ten candidates from five political parties are contesting by-elections in the Nelson Mandela Bay Metro in the Eastern Cape, the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) said on Tuesday. The IEC said two by-elections would be held in the Nelson Mandela Bay Metro on Wednesday.

The candidates contesting Ward 35 are Yolande Annalize Van Sensie from the African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP), Gary Stanton Van Niekerk from the African National Congress (ANC), Helga Christelle Van Staaden from the Democratic Alliance (DA), David Geoffrey Samuel Petersen from the Patriotic Alliance (PA) and Brian Desmond Kivedo from the Socialist Revolutionary Workers Party (SRWP).

The ward was previously represented by the DA and became vacant as a result of the councillor’s termination from the political party.

In ward 37, John Abrahams Stone from the ACDP, is contesting with Norman Malambo from the ANC, Georgina Faldtman from the DA, Quintin Martin Theo Baatjies from the PA and Bevlin Charlotte Minish from the SRWP.

The ward was also previously represented by the DA and became vacant as a result of the councillor’s termination from the political party.

African News Agency (ANA)