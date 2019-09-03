The ACDP extended its condolences to the Mrwetyana family following the rape and murder of UCT student Uyinene Mrwetyana. Picture: Supplied

Cape Town - The African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP) on Tuesday extended its condolences to the Mrwetyana family following the rape and murder of University of Cape Town student Uyinene Mrwetyana, saying "it is high time our justice protected women and children". “The African Christian Democratic Party would like to extend our heartfelt condolences to the Mrwetyana family on the brutal rape and murder of their daughter, sister and friend Uyinene Mrwetyana,” said ACDP deputy president Wayne Thring in a statement.

“It is with much regret that we as a nation are faced with so much brutality and violence that is targeted at our women and children. The justice system needs to act swiftly and decisively on those that are found guilty of such gruesome crimes.”

The 19-year-old University of Cape Town student went missing last Saturday, August 24, and was confirmed dead on Monday. The Wynberg Magistrate's Court in Cape Town was told on Monday that Mrwetyana had been raped and murdered, allegedly by a 42-year-old post office worker.

The accused, who allegedly confessed to the crime, had led investigators to where he had reportedly dumped her body in Lingelethu West. He was charged with murder, rape and defeating the ends of justice.

“Over the last few weeks, we have heard of the rape and murder of Jesse Hess, Leighandra Jegels, Janika Mallo, Lynette Volschenk and Meghan Cremer. This needs to stop and we cannot let gender-based violence become the norm in this nation and for perpetrators to commit crimes with impunity,” Thring said.

The party said it has been a proponent of stricter sentences to be enforced in the country’s justice system. “It is high time our justice protected women and children who are being violated and are dying at an exponential rate. We call for justice now, we call for action,” said Thring.

African News Agency (ANA)