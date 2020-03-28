ACDP leader unhappy about long wait for positive Covid-19 results

Durban - ACDP leader Reverend Kenneth Meshoe and the party’s MP Steve Swart have both tested positive for the coronavirus. This was confirmed by the party. Meshoe and Swart’s positive results came after they were in contact with five international guests from the US, Israel and France when they attended the Jerusalem Prayer Breakfast held on March 10 and 11 at Divine Ministries in Bloemfontein. The five overseas guests subsequently underwent tests on March 16 and 17 after they felt unwell a few days after. They received their results on March 20. Meshoe was tested on Sunday, although he did not feel any of the virus’ symptoms.

“Regrettably, many media houses reported that both reverend Meshoe and Mr Swart had tested positive before they had even both been tested.

“This caused much trauma to their families and colleagues.

“The ACDP can, however, now confirm that both reverend Kenneth Meshoe and Mr Steve Swart have tested positive for the coronavirus,” said ACDP deputy leader Wayne Thring.

He said Meshoe was not displaying any symptoms and remained in good health while Swart, who had experienced mild flu-like symptoms, was recovering well.

Thring said both men were self-isolating.

He said it was unfortunate that Meshoe had to wait five days for the outcome of his test, and had to call the health department numerous times for the outcome.

“This has placed unnecessary stress on him and his family, and has also resulted in unwarranted speculation in the media.

“Nonetheless, the ACDP wishes to thank the medical staff in both the public and private spheres who attended to reverend Meshoe and Mr Swart, and all other medical staff who are on the front line of the battle against this pandemic. We are deeply grateful to them and pray for their protection,” said Thring.

Earlier, Meshoe told Independent Media about his frustration with getting the results on time.

“The promises that were given were never fulfilled, and when you look at people who went to private doctors, some of them got their results within 24 hours,” he said.

He said he was feeling fine as he tested without feeling “a single sign of discomfort”.

“We just decided to test because we wanted people’s minds to be clear that our health is clear,” he said.

Ramaphosa announced this week he had tested negative for the virus.

Politics Bureau