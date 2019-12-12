ACDP ready to take Angie Motshekga to ConCourt over sex education









ACDP President Rev Kenneth Meshoe. Picture: Thobile Mathonsi/African News Agency (ANA) Durban - African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP) president, reverend Kenneth Meshoe has said South Africa's education minister is "obsessed" with teaching explicit sexual content at schools instead of prioritising numeracy, literacy and science. The ACDP was ready to take the fight to the constitutional court, added Meshoe, because parents should teach their children about sex, not the state. Meshoe said that minister Angie Motshekga's "threat" to teachers who did not want to teach comprehensive sexuality education (CSE) was unconstitutional, and that the ACDP would "not hesitate" to take the matter to the country's apex court. "There are reports that education minister Angie Motshekga has threatened teachers with discipline for not teaching CSE in schools. This is unconstitutional and therefore a vain threat," Meshoe said on Thursday. He said the ACDP wanted to "remind" the minister that section 15 of the constitution guaranteed the right to freedom of conscience, religion, thought, belief and opinion.

"The ACDP maintains that teaching a child about sex is primarily the responsibility of parents and that the minister has no legal right to undermine the wishes of parents. It is worrying that she would rather promote the nefarious agenda of foreign agents such as UNESCO and Planned Parenthood that undermine the wishes of parents and school governing bodies," said Meshoe.

He added that the general secretary of the national association of school governing bodies (NASGB) had alleged the department did not consult with them about the new CSE-based curriculum, which is to be implemented in schools from 2020.

"The ACDP will continue to fight for the rights of parents to decide whether or not to allow their children to learn explicit UNESCO-based CSE in schools. The ACDP will not hesitate to take this matter to the constitutional court if it becomes necessary to do so as we believe South African children belong to parents, not the state."

African News Agency (ANA)