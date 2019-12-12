Durban - African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP) president, reverend Kenneth Meshoe has said South Africa's education minister is "obsessed" with teaching explicit sexual content at schools instead of prioritising numeracy, literacy and science.
The ACDP was ready to take the fight to the constitutional court, added Meshoe, because parents should teach their children about sex, not the state.
Meshoe said that minister Angie Motshekga's "threat" to teachers who did not want to teach comprehensive sexuality education (CSE) was unconstitutional, and that the ACDP would "not hesitate" to take the matter to the country's apex court.
"There are reports that education minister Angie Motshekga has threatened teachers with discipline for not teaching CSE in schools. This is unconstitutional and therefore a vain threat," Meshoe said on Thursday.
He said the ACDP wanted to "remind" the minister that section 15 of the constitution guaranteed the right to freedom of conscience, religion, thought, belief and opinion.