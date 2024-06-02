ACDP slams decision to declare election results, despite flurry of objections

The African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP) believes the Electoral Commission of South Africa's (IEC) decision to declare the 2024 provincial and national election results on Sunday is premature, inaccurate and lacks credibility. "Given the substantial and numerous nature of the objections that will still be submitted by the ACDP and many other parties in coming weeks, we in this same National Political Party Liaison Committee (NPLC) meeting, rejected the declaration by the SADC Electoral Observer Mission (SEOM) on Saturday, that these elections are free and fair," said ACDP's national spokesperson, Raymond Tlaeli.

According to IEC chairperson, Mosotho Moepye, the commission has received 579 objections from political parties. Despite this, the IEC is forging ahead with its declaration on Sunday. "This declaration is premature, inaccurate, lacking credibility and therefore invalid and disrespectful of the experiences of millions of South Africans since May 27 who tried to cast their vote, who worked during the voting and counting process, and/or who have witnessed multiple systemic failures that have dogged this election. "Many political parties in the NPLC meeting agreed with the ACDP in this regard," Tlaeli said.