Former ANC MP Vytjie Mentor Picture: Jason Boud/African News Agency (ANA) Archives

Cape Town - The opposition African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP) on Tuesday announced a press briefing to welcome former ANC MP Vytjie Mentor to the party. The media briefing was scheduled for Thursday morning at Parliament, the party said in a Twitter post.

"The African Christian Democratic Party will hold a media conference on Thursday, 28 March 2019, to welcome Vytjie Mentor and others to the ACDP."

Neither party leaders nor Mentor could immediately be reached for further details.

Mentor is a former chairperson of the parliamentary portfolio committee on public enterprises, who has claimed that the Gupta family offered her a Cabinet post in return for political favours.

The African Christian Democratic Party will hold a media conference on Thursday, 28 March 2019, to welcome Vytjie Mentor and others to ACDP

Date: Thursday, 28 March 2019



Time: 11:00



Venue: Committee Room E249, 2nd Floor, New Wing, National Assembly Building, Parliament — ACDP South Africa (@A_C_D_P) March 26, 2019

She has been outspoken in her criticism of the ANC recently. Her decision to join the conservative ACDP comes just more than a month before national elections.

African News Agency/ANA