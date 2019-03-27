Cape Town - The opposition African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP) on Tuesday announced a press briefing to welcome former ANC MP Vytjie Mentor to the party.
The media briefing was scheduled for Thursday morning at Parliament, the party said in a Twitter post.
"The African Christian Democratic Party will hold a media conference on Thursday, 28 March 2019, to welcome Vytjie Mentor and others to the ACDP."
Neither party leaders nor Mentor could immediately be reached for further details.
Mentor is a former chairperson of the parliamentary portfolio committee on public enterprises, who has claimed that the Gupta family offered her a Cabinet post in return for political favours.
Date: Thursday, 28 March 2019
Time: 11:00
Venue: Committee Room E249, 2nd Floor, New Wing, National Assembly Building, Parliament
She has been outspoken in her criticism of the ANC recently. Her decision to join the conservative ACDP comes just more than a month before national elections.
African News Agency/ANA