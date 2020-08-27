Ace Magashule called to appear before ANC's Integrity Commission
Johannesburg – ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule has been instructed to appear before the ruling party’s Integrity Commission next week.
Independent Media is in possession of a leaked letter addressed to Magashule, that reads: “The Integrity Commission had initially hoped to meet with you to discuss and clarify the interview with you on Saturday, 29th August, 2020. We were however advised that there is a Special NEC scheduled for 28th to 30th August, 2020. We therefore request your audience at any time of your convenience during the coming week. Please inform Comrade Obakeng Moate of your availability to enable her to set up the meeting.”
A highly placed NEC member, who spoke to Independent Media on condition of anonymity, said Magashule was being requested by the Integrity Commission to appear before them on the basis of a recent “political statement” he had made where he allegedly said that no-one should be expected to step down on the basis of unsubstantiated allegations.
“It is extraordinary that the SG should be called to appear before the IC, while there are many other ANC members with serious allegations such as Thabang Makwetla, Thandi Modise, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni and Derek Hanekom who have not been asked to appear before the Integrity Commission at all,” said the NEC member.
He added that this created the impression the Commission picked and chose who to call, and was embroiled in the factional infighting of the ANC and NEC.
“There is a clear orchestrated agenda to gun for the SG,” said the NEC member.
Magashule would not be drawn to comment on the leaked letter.
The letter comes a few days after former Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality mayoral committee member Andile Lungisa challenged the ANC national leadership to institute an investigation into allegations of vote buying during the 2017 party conference that elected Cyril Ramaphosa as president.
A recent IOL report suggests that others who had previously made similar allegations were former KwaZulu-Natal parliamentary speaker Meshack Radebe and former human settlements, water and sanitation minister Tokyo Sexwale.
Lungisa on Monday penned a letter to the ANC’s top six including Ramaphosa and secretary-general Ace Magashule.
“This letter serves to request the National Officials to attend to the long outstanding matter which had to do with the alleged money which was used to campaign for the current sitting President of the ANC towards the 2017 Nasrec ANC Conference,” he wrote.
Request for comment had also been sent to ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe.
*This is a developing story.