Ace Magashule claims it's his 'ANC right' to support Jacob Zuma

Johannesburg - ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule has defended his support for former president Jacob Zuma. Magashule was addressing ANC members in the Western Cape at the weekend. He indicated that ANC members were within their right to openly express support for Zuma. “Even the national executive committee after Nasrec took a decision that Zuma must be supported. The national working committee two weeks ago reiterated its position that comrade Zuma must be supported,” he said. Magashule said it was wrong for Zuma to be claimed by supporters who referred to themselves as RET (radical economic transformation) forces.

“RET is the policy of the ANC and we are all RET,” he said.

Magashule took a swipe at those in the ANC who want some of its resolutions reviewed, adding that it was ANC principle that the view of the majority always prevailed.

This comes as the leadership of the ANC remains divided on the implementation of some of the resolutions of its 2017 national conference, including the nationalisation of the SA Reserve Bank.

“Even if the majority is wrong, you must know that the majority is right.”

Magashule expressed opposition to any move to backtrack from the party's resolutions.

“All the resolutions of Nasrec must be implemented without fail,” he said.

He called on branches to apply pressure to ensure that resolutions were implemented.

“It is not President (Cyril) Ramaphosa who is going to give us the land or address the land issue. It must be addressed by all spheres, from local government, the district to national because the mayor, the mayoral committee and the councillors can give our people land.

"I can't teach you how to make sure our people get land,” he said.

Speaking on the ANC's new membership system, which is being rolled out to all provinces, Magashule said it would give more power to branches.

“Because we have been doing wrong things for many years, we seized the power and took the power of a branch, which is the basic unit in terms of the constitution.

"We now want to restore that power back to the branch. The branch is not a branch executive committee. The branch is those who are card-carrying members of the ANC,” Magashule said.

He called on the party's structures to unite and blamed the fight over money for persistent divisions in the ruling party.

“Money has made us to be divided, comrades, nothing else. Money, resources and power and we were warned by (Nelson) Mandela that money and power corrupts.”

Political Bureau