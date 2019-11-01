Johannesburg - Ace Magashule, the secretary general of the ANC has accused some elements in the media of fighting factional political battles and for working with individuals who are using state resources in a bid to try and tarnish his name.
This was after a journalist at a Sunday paper (City Press) sent questions on Thursday evening allegedly implicating him in the murder of a doctor whose name is known to IOL.
Magashule said he wants the public to see what he has been complaining about.
“This is the fake news that is peddled against me in order to tarnish my dignity and reputation in a coordinated and concerted effort,” he said.
He also relayed how last week, a Daily Maverick columnist wrote that he was arrested at his home by members of the Hawks.