’Ace Magashule erred on Supra Mahumapelo, he remains suspended’

Durban - The interim provincial committee (IPC) of the ANC in North West insists that former provincial chair and premier Supra Mahumapelo remains suspended from the party after he was found guilty of violating its code of conduct.

The committee, coordinated by Hlomani Chauke, said it was taken aback by letters written by ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule informing Mahumapelo and Bitsa Lenkopane that since they have appealed their five-year suspension to the national disciplinary committee of appeals, their membership “remains intact”.

Mahumapelo and Lenkopane were suspended on Wednesday for allegedly telling embattled JB Marks (Potchefstroom) Mayor Kgotso Khumalo not to vacate his position when the step-aside resolution kicks in.

In a letter written to Magashule on Friday afternoon, Chauke said they find it very strange the Office of the Secretary-General did not even copy any provincial structure of the ANC or provincial disciplinary committee in its letters to the duo.

“For the record, there is no appeal served on the ANC interim provincial committee or the ANC provincial cisciplinary Committee. It is further strange and shocking that the Secretary-General's Office misinterpreted the provisions of Rule 25.23 of the ANC as amended and adopted at the 54th national conference,” Chauke contested.

Furthermore, he said In terms of the ruling party’s constitution, an appeal from the provincial disciplinary committee can only be lodged with the national disciplinary committee –not the national disciplinary committee of appeals.

“Since the Secretary-General's Office has ventured in the matters of this appeal, kindly furnish us with proof that the appeal was served together with appeal documents by both comrades on the ANC IPC NW office of the provincial disciplinary committee,” Chaule wrote to Magashule.

At the end of the letter, Chauke stressed that Mahumapelo and Lenkopane, the acting North West ANC Women’s League secretary, remain out in the cold.

“As far as the provincial structure is concerned, there is no appeal pending with national disciplinary committee of appeals and therefore the decision of the provincial disciplinary committee remains in force and effect…

’’Secretary-General's Office did not have an authority of the ANC NEC by stating that membership of the comrade SOR Mahumapelo and comrade Bitsa Lenkopane are intact as provided for in Rule 25.44 of the ANC Constitution.”

Political Bureau