Ace Magashule gets guidance from Jacob Zuma, will talk to Thabo Mbeki next

Johannesburg - Embattled ANC Secretary-General Ace Magashule on Thursday undertook the second part of his consultation whistle-stop tour with a visit to former president Jacob Zuma’s sprawling KwaDakwudunuse homestead in the KwaNxamalala village of Nkandla. As the two were engaged in discussions, about 300 ANC members from the Free State gathered outside ANC headquarters Luthuli House in Johannesburg, saying the “step aside rule” must not be selective. Following the ANC NEC’s resolution late last month ordering senior members of the party charged with corruption and other serious charges to step aside within 30 days, Magashule said he would be consulting senior figures of the party on the step-aside rule. ANC provincial secretaries had until 5pm on Thursday to submit the names of implicated members. Magashule had said he would seek guidance on the party’s step-aside resolution, including from former presidents Thabo Mbeki, Kgalema Motlanthe and Zuma, and former ANC treasurer-general Mathews Phosa.

Addressing the media outside Zuma’s home, popularly known as KwaDakwudunuse, after the meeting Magashule appeared to be in high spirits, even describing himself as being “fresh”, and his mood as “bouncing like a tennis ball, up and down”.

Magashule would not be drawn on the exact details of what was discussed in his meeting with Zuma, but said that once he was done with all his consultations he would brief the media on the outcomes of all the talks.

“I am happy, it was a wonderful visit. As I’ve said, I’m consulting with veterans of our movement, former leaders of the ANC at the top level from (former) treasurer-general Mathews Phosa, I’ve already consulted with him. I have talked with (former) president Zuma.

“I’ve talked to comrade Kgalema Motlanthe to prepare for the meeting, and the last person I will be seeing is (former) president Mbeki. I have done a lot of consultation, be it with churches, everybody, and I do have some guidance – not counselling, guidance. I will brief you once I’ve consulted everybody,” Magashule said.

ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe on Thursday said the list submitted by the provincial secretaries would be discussed at the next NEC meeting.

“That is the work the Office of the Secretary-General is dealing with.

“It is important that when we implement our own decisions that we take everyone on board no matter how heavy those decisions. We are committed to the unity of the organisation, and we are going to do everything possible to make sure that we keep the organisation intact for generations to come,” said Mabe

He said actions taken by the NEC were not meant to divide the organisation.

“If we do that, we would be liquidating ourselves, once there is a feeling that decisions of the NEC are targeted at individuals,” Mabe said.

Outside Luthuli House on Thursday, ANC members held placards with the names of prominent party leaders and the allegations against them.

The group handed a memorandum to officials from Magashule’s office.

