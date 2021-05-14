Ace Magashule goes to court to challenge ANC step-aside resolution

Johannesburg - Suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule has gone to the South Gauteng High Court to challenge his suspension and order from the African National Congress national executive committee (NEC) to apologise to the party for an unwarranted suspension letter against President Cyril Ramaphosa.

After the weekend's ANC special NEC meeting, Ramaphosa announced the NEC decision ordering Magashule to apologise to the ANC, failing which he could face disciplinary action.

Magashule had until the end on Friday to apologise to the party for his alleged misconduct.

In a new twist, Magashule has approached the South Gauteng High Court to challenge not only his suspension but the ANC’s step-aside resolution.

According to court papers, the matter will be heard on June 1, 2021 at 10am.

“The ANC step aside rule 25.70 of the ANC constitution to be unlawful, unconstitutional, invalid and null. The suspension letter issued by ANC Deputy Secretary-General Jessie Duarte suspending him to be null/void, the suspension by Magashule to be valid and effective until lawfully nullified and the instruction announced by Ramaphosa and the ANC for Magashule to apologize for issuing the suspension letter to Ramaphosa to be unlawful.,” stated the court papers.

“Setting aside or up-lifting the suspension of Magashule from his position as ANC secretary-general and any other position he held. Ordering any respondent who oppose this application to pay costs,” said the papers.

Political Bureau