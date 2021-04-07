Ace Magashule lays his RET cards on the table at Charlotte Maxeke commemoration

Johannesburg - ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule has firmly defended the party’s controversial Radical Economic Transformation (RET) programme, saying it was a policy that could not be changed as it was adopted at the party’s national conference. He was speaking in Kliptown during a 150th commemoration celebration for political stalwart Charlotte Maxeke today. Magashule’s defensive comments come after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that anyone associated with what seemed to be a RET faction within the ANC will be banned. The RET faction has for long been linked to Magashule who has been seen as the leader of this grouping alongside uMkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans’ Association spokesperson Carl Niehaus, who works in Magashule’s office. Addressing attendees at a wreath-laying ceremony for Maxeke in Nancefield cemetery, Magashule said South Africa was the only country in the world where the economy was not owned by the majority.

“The economy must be in the hands of the African people.

“The dream of making sure that all of us get out of abject poverty must be realised today and not tomorrow,” he said.

Magashule is facing a tough month ahead as he has until the end of April to either step aside or face suspension following a decision by the ANC national executive committee that all its members facing serious criminal charges have 30 days to step aside or face disciplinary action.

This resolution comes amid the ruling party’s efforts to clean its dented image and win back public trust which has been lost after a series of corruption scandals.

Magashule said he would consult with former leaders of the party before making his decision to step aside or face suspension.

Political Bureau