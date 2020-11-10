Ace Magashule ’not worried’ about arrest warrant
Johannesburg – ANC secretary general Ace Magashule told reporters on Tuesday he was "not worried" by news reports an arrest warrant had been issued for him, and said he had done nothing wrong.
"If it happens, it will happen, so I'm not worried at all," he told reporters in footage broadcast by eNCA television.
The warrant relates to the R255 million Free State asbestos case which businessman Edwin Sodi and a number of other prominent figures have been charged. Magashule was the premier of the Free State at the time the contract was awarded.
Sodi’s company, Blackhead Consulting Firm, was allegedly irregularly contracted by the Free State government for the removal of asbestos from various sites in the province. The state alleges that the work was never done.
An ANC spokesman did not answer his phone when called by Reuters for comment.
Last month Magashule told The Star editor Sifiso Mahlangu that he was aware of a warrant of arrest being issued for him.
The story was rubbished by rival media houses after the author of a book about Magashule tweeted it was fake news.
Mahlangu, and Independent Media which owns The Star, were widely ridiculed and made to endure public scorn over the article.
This despite Magashule confirming to more than one media house it was not fake news.
IOL and Reuters