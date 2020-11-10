Ace Magashule ’not worried’ about arrest warrant

Johannesburg – ANC secretary general Ace Magashule told reporters on Tuesday he was "not worried" by news reports an arrest warrant had been issued for him, and said he had done nothing wrong.

"If it happens, it will happen, so I'm not worried at all," he told reporters in footage broadcast by eNCA television.

The warrant relates to the R255 million Free State asbestos case which businessman Edwin Sodi and a number of other prominent figures have been charged. Magashule was the premier of the Free State at the time the contract was awarded.

Sodi’s company, Blackhead Consulting Firm, was allegedly irregularly contracted by the Free State government for the removal of asbestos from various sites in the province. The state alleges that the work was never done.

An ANC spokesman did not answer his phone when called by Reuters for comment.