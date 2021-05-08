Ace Magashule removed from virtual ANC NEC meeting

Johannesburg - Suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule has confirmed to Independent Media that he was removed from the NEC virtual meeting.

“I am the one who convened that meeting, I called the meeting and have been making plans until yesterday. The meeting started at 10 am and at 10:10 they noticed I was part of the Zoom meeting and pressed the button. I am not part of the meeting anymore, that is all I can say,” said Magashule.

This was after Magashule was removed from the National Executive Committee meeting on Saturday.

This is despite Magashule insisting on Friday that he will join the meeting as he has appealed his suspension.

Magashule on Friday was confident that he had intentions to attend the meeting citing that he is the party’s Secretary-General.

This morning the ANCWL expressed that they were worried about Magashule failing to step aside as prescribed by the NEC, they appealed to him as women to consider humbling himself.

“We know that it is difficult but we plead with him to rise above and not conduct himself in ways that further weaken the already struggling ANC. “We are further worried that he mentioned the name of Matuba in one of his interviews. The ANCWL will not support any individual leader of the ANC but stands to reaffirm the entire collective leadership of the ANC and our confidence in them to deliver a better life for all especially women and other marginalised groupings,” said the ANCWL in a statement

It said the ANCWL chooses the ANC above all divisions in the movement.

“We refuse to be drawn in the differences of ANC men who don’t care about the future of the liberation movement. We will remain unshaken to fight for the soul of the ANC and we are confident that those who choose the ANC will stand with us,” it said.

