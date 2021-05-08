Ace Magashule standoff expected at ANC NEC

Johannesburg – ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule has compared his suspension to a banning order.

According to the letter of his suspension, Magashule is prohibited from making public pronouncements or mobilising any party structures.

“The ANC for the first time banishes people, under apartheid they said stay at home don’t talk to anyone, don’t address people.

“It’s a banishment order, you can’t do this thing in a democratic South Africa.

“I am still fine, I a healthy I am jumping like a tennis ball.

“I have no pain because I know that I have not taken a cent of the people of South Africa,” said Magashule.

Magashule confirmed that as the secretary-general of the party, he is going to attend the National Executive Committee (NEC) special meeting on Saturday.

“I am secretary-general, you guys don’t want to accept.

“I will not step aside, I have appealed the letter of suspension.

“My letter to suspend President Cyril Ramaphosa is dated May 3 and I received the letter from the deputy on May 5,” said Magashule.

Magashule was suspended this week for failing to step aside according to a party resolution.

He described his suspension from party activities as “fatally flawed”.

Magashule was served with a letter on Wednesday following a national working committee (NWC) meeting on Monday.

Magashule said he was suspending Ramaphosa in terms of resolution 8.2 of the 54th national conference, which states that “… every cadre accused of, or reported to be involved in corrupt practices accounts to the Integrity Committee immediately, or faces DC (disciplinary committee) processes”.

Ramaphosa told the ANC caucus in Parliament this week that he was shocked and dismayed after receiving the letter of suspension from Magashule at about 10pm on Wednesday, he said the letter was null and void.

“I was dismayed to receive a letter from a deputy secretary-general, I was also disappointed.

“I have been and will remain a disciplined member of the ANC.

“I will die in the ANC nobody will take me out,” said Magashule.

Rumours are going around that Magashule might be expelled at the NEC meeting that will take place on Saturday.

“I have always respected the leadership of the ANC, I have always worked as part of the collective I understand the movement.

“I am a simple humble leader of the ANC.

“Go to the ground they will tell you about me.

“I am not worried, I was there in the struggle.

“I will never go anywhere I will die in the ANC.

“The ANC is a movement of the people and I can assure you let’s wait for the processes of the ANC to take its course, I am not the one who is going to form another party as people say,” he said.

Magashule and others who are criminally charged were given 30 days to consult and step aside but Magashule is defiant.

He said he met with former ANC leaders, he said he was very close with them because he has served as a member of the NEC.

Magashule said ANC KwaZulu-Natal chairman Mike Mabuyakhulu and former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede were facing charges yet they were not asked to step aside.

“For how many years were Mabuyakhulu and Gumede charged but were not told to step aside yet Ace Magashule charged with fabricated charges now he must step aside,” he said.

Magashule said he believed in radical transformation, he is not against whites, he will not change the resolutions of the ANC to work with Cuba, India or Russia or Brazil.

Magashule said there are many people on the list for those who have been charged and asked to step aside yet people have targeted him.

Magashula made allegations about people who are close to the Ramaphosa faction, he said he can share documents with the media.

