Ace Magashule stands firm, says he will not step aside

In a veiled threat to detractors, the ANC's Ace Magashule, said he knew everyone's secrets. Addressing a large gathering of his supporters who gathered at the Bloemfontein Magistrate's court for his appearance, Magashule said he will not step aside from his role as the ANC's secretary general. He added that the ANC did not belong to any individual. He handed himself over to the Hawks on Friday morning as he faces 21 charges of corruption, money laundering and fraud related to a R255m asbestos audit tender in the Free State. He appeared in court along eight others. They are due back in the dock in February next year. Magashule was released on R200,000 bail and he has surrendered his passport and has been told not to communicate with his former personal assistant, Moroadi Cholota – who has turned state witness in the matter.

He pulled no punches as he claimed to have secrets against his enemies.

"Do you not come and claim, because I can go to every individual and say 'you did that'. We are silent because we have discipline," Magashule said.

He added that the ANC did not belong to any individual.

"The unity of the African National Congress is important. The ANC has been infiltrated. There are those who have been co-opted because even during Apartheid, they were working with Apartheid agents," he said.

IOL