Ace Magashule survives to fight another day

Johannesburg – ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule has survived to fight another day. President Cyril Ramaphosa opened the national executive committee meeting with a report from the deliberations of the Top Six earlier this evening. According to sources, Ramaphosa said in his report to the NEC Magashule will seek the counsel of former presidents Thabo Mbeki, Kgalema Motlanthe and Jacob Zuma on the step-aside issue. There will also be a 30-day consultation process on the same matter with the party’s branches. The sources also said that Ramaphosa’s report from the Top Six meeting was not well received by some of the president's allies, who were determined to put the adoption of the step-aside resolution to a vote. The Top Six meeting was held shortly before the resumption of the NEC meeting that kicked off on Friday.

According to the sources, Magashule told party Ramaphosa and other officials that he was prepared to call a media conference with the ANC’s branches to explain the fallout on the step-aside resolution, that he did fear a vote on the step-aside resolution and that he will only be removed by the party’s branches at a special election.

Threats of a mass mobilisation of the party’s various structures against the NEC also played a critical role in convincing Ramaphosa and his allies to back down from their insistence that the step-aside resolution should be put to the vote, said the sources.

The sources told Independent Media that Magashule was supported by Deputy President David Mabuza in the heated meeting, which eventually agreed to put the step-aside issue on hold in the interests of rebuilding party unity and reconciliation.

This is a developing story.

Political Bureau