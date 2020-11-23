Ace Magashule's PA still on track to testify in asbestos case, says NPA

Johannesburg – The former personal assistant of ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule will still testify for the State in his trial next year. NPA Sipho Ngwema made the comment while being interviewed by SAfm following a report by the City Press that Moroadi Cholota was surprised to learn through the media after Magashule's first court appearance, that she had turned State witness. Ngwema said Cholota has made a 100% commitment to testify for the State. He also said the newspaper did not speak to the witness and used selected emails that would have taken place between the investigating team and the witness in mid-November. "However, we know that we are speaking to the witness and the witness is 100% committed. She has undertaken to testify on issues in her knowledge around asbestos."

Ngwema also said it was in the nature of similar cases that people would want to have parallel cases taking place outside the court of law.

"It is good for them, galvanising support and trying to create a parallel process," he said.

Ngwema confirmed there was interaction with Cholota where she did not understand some of the processes that led to people becoming a State witness.

He insisted there was a selection of the correspondence that was picked on.

"Subsequently she made a commitment in that thread of email where she has vowed to assist the State and she has vowed to co-operate 100%," Ngwenya said.

Magashule appeared in the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court two weeks ago in connection with the R255m asbestos audit case and was charged with fraud, corruption and money-laundering.

He was granted R200 000 bail and will be joined by his co-accused who include businessman Edwin Sodi, former Mangaung mayor Olly Mlamleli and former human settlements department head Nthimotse Mokhetsi.

Political Bureau