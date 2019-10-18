Ajay and Atul Gupta. Picture: African News Agency (ANA)

Johannesburg - ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule’s son Tshepiso had to be forcibly evicted from a Gupta-owned house in Saxonwold. The Mail&Guardian reports that several houses belonging to the notorious family have been placed up for auction by business rescue practitioners.



One of those houses is located in Saxonwold and was until recently occupied by Tshepiso Magashule. The home is reportedly not too far from the Gupta family compound which is also located in Saxonwold.



Business rescue practitioners told the Mail&Guardian that Magashule junior was one of those individuals who gave them the toughest time as he refused to move out.



A number of the Gupta houses have been placed up for auction but other properties owned by the family have occupants residing and as such business rescue practitioners have been having a hard time accessing them.



Some of the properties were bought through a company called Confident Concepts, which owned by the family.

The Mail&Guardian reports that the company has been placed under business rescue and owns property worth R100 million.

Former Free State MEC Mxolisi Dukwana told the state capture inquiry, when he appeared earlier this year, that Magashule had introduced him to the Guptas. He said Magashule had told him that he planned to allow his son to get into business with the Gupta family.



Magashule had previously denied the claims made by Dukwana.



The Gupta family has become the subject of a probe into state capture at the commission of inquiry which is chaired by deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo. The family has since fled the country fearing prosecution by the national prosecuting authority.



The family has been accused of corrupt business dealings with politicians and illegally obtaining contracts with state-owned enterprises for their own enrichment.



The family had a close relationship with former president Jacob Zuma.

