Ace Masgashule called to appear before ANC's Integrity Commission

Johannesburg – ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule has been instructed to appear before the ruling party’s Integrity Commission next week.

Independent Media is in possession of a leaked letter addressed to Magashule, that reads: “The Integrity Commission had initially hoped to meet with you to discuss and clarify the interview with you on Saturday, 29th August, 2020. We were however advised that there is a Special NEC scheduled for 28th to 30th August, 2020. We therefore request your audience at any time of your convenience during the coming week. Please inform Comrade Obakeng Moate of your availability to enable her to set up the meeting.”

A highly placed NEC member, who spoke to Independent Media on condition of anonymity, said Magashule was being requested by the Integrity Commission to appear before them on the basis of a recent “political statement” he had made where he allegedly said that no-one should be expected to step down on the basis of unsubstantiated allegations.

“It is extraordinary that the SG should be called to appear before the IC, while there are many other ANC members with serious allegations such as Thabang Makwetla, Thandi Modise, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni and Derek Hanekom who have not been asked to appear before the Integrity Commission at all,” said the NEC member.

He added that this created the impression the Commission picked and chose who to call, and was embroiled in the factional infighting of the ANC and NEC.