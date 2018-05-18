Achmat denied that he had been approached by a woman sexually harassed by Isaacs.

Johannesburg - Activist and film director Zackie Achmat has hit back at media reports suggesting that he covered up sexual harassment allegations against Equal Education co-founder Doron Isaacs.

Equal Education released a statement last night confirming that Isaacs submitted a letter to the National Council, in which he resigned as treasurer and as a member of the organisation.

“He has not accepted any wrongdoing at this stage. He has indicated that he is prepared to submit himself to an independent investigation,” the statement read.

The Mail and Guardian reported yesterday that Isaacs had repeatedly been accused of sexual harassment by multiple women - including the organisation’s staffers - over the past decade, and that management within Equal Education, including Achmat, had covered this up.

In a response on Facebook on Friday, Achmat denied the claims and said he was willing to co-operate with any inquiry into such conduct.

Achmat denied that he had been approached by a woman sexually harassed by Isaacs.

“It would be an act of violence against any complainant of sexual misconduct to suggest ‘she asked for it’.

“Anyone who knows me will realise that this is something I would never do. I was aware of rumours addressed to me by four friends, but no formal complaints were made by them or by survivors of sexual misconduct,” he wrote.

Attempts to contact Isaacs on Friday for comment were unsuccessful.

On Monday, general secretary Tshepo Motsepe resigned. This after he, too, was accused of sexual harassment, even though he has denied the claims.