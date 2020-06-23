Acting AbaThembu king ordered to vacate palace

Johannesburg - The AbaThembu acting king, Azenathi Zanelizwe Dalindyebo, has been ordered to vacate the troubled royal palace with immediate effect by the Eastern Cape government.

Premier Oscar Mabuyane wrote to Azenathi telling him that his acting period expired on February 8.

“The premier must review an acting appointment of an acting traditional leader every three years to establish whether the acting appointment is still necessary,” wrote Mabuyane.

Azenathi, who has been at loggerheads with his father, King Buyelekhaya, has been the acting king of the Mthatha-based kingdom in Bumbane since King Buyelekhaya was sentenced to jail and served four years in prison until his parole last year.

King Buyelekhaya last month announced that Azenathi was not his biological son, even telling him to take a DNA test.