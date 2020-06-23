Acting AbaThembu king ordered to vacate palace
Johannesburg - The AbaThembu acting king, Azenathi Zanelizwe Dalindyebo, has been ordered to vacate the troubled royal palace with immediate effect by the Eastern Cape government.
Premier Oscar Mabuyane wrote to Azenathi telling him that his acting period expired on February 8.
“The premier must review an acting appointment of an acting traditional leader every three years to establish whether the acting appointment is still necessary,” wrote Mabuyane.
Azenathi, who has been at loggerheads with his father, King Buyelekhaya, has been the acting king of the Mthatha-based kingdom in Bumbane since King Buyelekhaya was sentenced to jail and served four years in prison until his parole last year.
King Buyelekhaya last month announced that Azenathi was not his biological son, even telling him to take a DNA test.
Mabuyane yesterday wrote: “You are hereby informed that your services have been terminated with immediate effect and your last date of salary was June 15, 2020. You are hereby requested to vacate the office and palace of Dalindyebo Kingship with immediate effect on receipt of this correspondence. All government support resources, namely motor vehicle, fuel cards and cellphone to be collected by Cogta officials.”
Political Bureau