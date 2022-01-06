Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo condemns attacks at ConCourt

Johannesburg - Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has condemned the attack at the Constitutional Court and warned that the actions were posing a threat to the rights of South African people. Justice Zondo said he has noted with grave concern the attack at the Constitutional Court building on Tuesday.

“This incident comes shortly after other important State facilities have experienced unprecedented attacks, including recent threats having been made to cause damage to some Superior Courts. “These attacks and threats seek to cause the destruction of these important facilities that the public rely on for the protection of their constitutional rights,” Justice Zondo said. Nathi Mncube, Justice Zondo’s spokesperson, said he was satisfied with the report that security officials and the police were able to act swiftly to apprehend the suspect and prevent further damage to the building.

However, he says that the incident must be viewed in a very serious light and urges all law enforcement agencies to do everything in their power to put proactive measures in place to avert similar attacks going forward. Further, the judiciary appeals to all relevant organs of the State and functionaries responsible for State facilities and security services, to ensure a threat and risk-based assessment of arrangements around critical court facilities and its important assets. “It is necessary to mention that this incident does not in any way hamper the justices and court staff members from performing their functions. However, due to such an incident, the security of the judiciary, the supporting staff and the general court users, remains compromised and requires urgent attention,” Mncube said.