Acting Chief Justice Zondo to preside over selection of new IEC commissioner

Johannesburg - Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo and three Chapter Nine institutions will interview candidates to fill a vacancy in the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) next month. The Office of the Chief Justice announced on Tuesday that a dozen candidates were in line to fill the vacant position at the commission, which is also a Chapter Nine institution.

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane, SA Human Rights Commission chairperson Bongani Majola and Tamara Mathebula, chairperson of the Commission for Gender Equality (CGE), will preside over the interviews alongside Justice Zondo. According to the interview panel, to recognise the principles of transparency and openness it resolved to allow any interested person to comment on the suitability or otherwise of the candidates placed on the shortlist. Comments must be made to the Office of the Chief Justice by no later than March 22.

The shortlisted candidates include current IEC chairperson Glen Mashinini, who was appointed in 2015. Northern Cape director-general Justice Bekebeke, former acting Airports Company SA chief executive Bongiwe Mbomvu, University of Pretoria political sciences senior lecturer Dr Sithembile Mbete, CGE commissioner Sediko Rakolote, IEC chief audit executive Geraldene Chaplog-Louw as well as University of Venda director Edward Lambani are also candidates. Other candidates include attorneys Nalini Maharaj, Keitumetsi Mahlangu, chairperson of the Public Protector’s audit committee Princess Mangoma, businessman Mfundo Thango and sports administrator Gladwyn White.

Last month, Justice Zondo published notices calling for nominations of interested persons to fill one IEC vacancy. On Monday, the panel, chaired by Justice Zondo, met and compiled a shortlist of candidates to be interviewed at its sitting -- to be held on April Fool’s Day. The panel will then submit a list of eight names to the National Assembly’s portfolio committee on home affairs, which must, after deliberations, recommend to the house, where a simple majority vote is required to support the successful candidate.

President Cyril Ramaphosa must make the appointment after the recommendations following the National Assembly’s simple majority vote. [email protected] Political Bureau