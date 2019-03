Axed Ipid executive director Robert McBride. File Photo: ANA Reporter

Cape Town - The acting head of the Independent Police Investigative Directorate Vincent Ofentse Senna will face MPs this week on his plans for the organisation. Senna’s appearance before MPs on Wednesday comes after the portfolio committee on police wrote to Minister of Police Bheki Cele to appear before them with Senna.

Chairperson of the committee Francois Beukman said yesterday they wanted Cele to brief them on Senna’s appointment and provide his career history. Senna has worked for several departments in the finance divisions and he has been the chief financial officer of Ipid since February last year.

The appointment of Senna came a day after former Ipid boss Robert McBride left after his contract expired.

There was more drama because on Friday former acting police boss Khomotso Phahlane was arrested on fraud charges. He was arrested with another official from supply chain management in the police. Phahlane accused McBride of being behind the arrests.

In his earlier court application McBride had accused several senior police officers of being allegedly involved in corruption amounting to hundreds of millions of rands. McBride had planned to brief MPs on these allegations, and the briefing was delayed due to court cases.

Beukman said it was important that the work of Ipid was not compromised and that was why they wrote to Cele to brief them on Senna’s appointment as he would act in the position for the next three months.

Beukman said they also want Senna to maintain stability at Ipid and he must brief them on his priorities. He added it was the job of Ipid to investigate all allegations against the police.

He said Cele and Senna must assure the committee that work would be done without any interference until a permanent head was appointed.

The law allows the minister to nominate the person to serve as Ipid head and Parliament will have to approve it.

During the week’s events in Parliament over the McBride issue the DA accused the process of considering the request by Cele not to renew the contract as a sham. This was after ANC MPs accused McBride of being an ill-disciplined member of the party.

In his urgent application in the North Gauteng High Court McBride said the parliamentary process was a pre-determined outcome.

Political Bureau