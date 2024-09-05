Acting minister in presidency addresses positive growth and key social developments

Acting Minister in the Presidency Maropene Ramokgopa has addressed the nation following a Cabinet meeting held on September 4. The briefing highlighted significant economic gains, social developments, and government reforms.

Cabinet celebrated a slight improvement in the country's economy, with Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growing by 0.4% in the second quarter of 2024. The increase, according to Ramokgopa, was largely driven by the finance, real estate, and business services sectors, which contributed 1.3% to the overall growth. “This slight but significant growth demonstrates that the South African economy remains resilient and offers a positive outlook for the remainder of the year,” said Ramokgopa.

The minister encouraged all sectors of society to build on this momentum, emphasising that such growth would lead to more job creation and improved living standards. In addition, Ramokgopa highlighted a R1.1 billion investment in the automotive sector, specifically at the Dube Trade Port in KwaZulu-Natal. The new manufacturing facility, established through a partnership between Toyota Tsusho Africa and Ogihara Thailand Corporation, marks a significant boost to South Africa’s foreign direct investment.

“This investment is a vote of confidence in our country’s economy and is a direct result of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s investment drive,” she added. On the energy front, Eskom's progress in stabilising the national grid was also acknowledged. Ramokgopa commended Eskom for its efforts. "South Africans can expect no load shedding this summer due to the utility’s rigorous maintenance and recovery plans,” she said.

This development, the minister noted, is crucial to boosting business confidence and improving the quality of life across the country. Furthermore, the recent approval of R178 billion in funding from the BRICS New Development Bank for infrastructure projects in water and sanitation was welcomed. This investment is expected to reduce backlogs and ensure the provision of basic services to poor households, particularly in rural areas.

Ramokgopa also addressed the government’s ongoing battle against crime and corruption. She highlighted recent operations led by the South African Police Service (SAPS) and the Hawks, which have resulted in over 14,000 arrests between April and August 2024. “We are committed to building a safer society, and these arrests demonstrate our resolve to push back against crime and corruption,” said Ramokgopa. In a particularly significant case, the Cabinet welcomed the UK court ruling that approved the extradition of British national Michael Lomas, a former Eskom contractor, to face corruption charges related to the Kusile power station.

“This is a vote of confidence in our justice system,” she said. The briefing also touched on several key social initiatives, including the signing of the second Presidential Health Compact, which seeks to enhance access to quality healthcare through partnerships between the government, civil society, and the private sector. Ramokgopa emphasised the government’s commitment to job creation and poverty alleviation through the Cannabis Master Plan, aimed at developing the hemp and cannabis industries.

Wrapping up the session, Ramokgopa encouraged South Africans to take part in upcoming Heritage Month celebrations, which will honour the country’s heroes and heroines who fought for freedom. “This month is a reminder of the sacrifices made for our democracy, and we should all strive to build a more cohesive society,” she said. The cabinet briefing concluded with congratulations to South African athletes and the creative industries for their recent achievements on the global stage, including Bayanda Walaza's gold medal in the U20 World Championships.