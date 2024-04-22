Acting Speaker and NCOP chairperson pay tribute to Motsoko Pheko

Acting Speaker Lechesa Tsenoli and Chairperson of the National Council of Provinces Amos Masondo paid tribute to former Pan Africanist Congress (PAC) leader Motsoko Pheko, acknowledging his significant contributions during his time as a member of Parliament. They stated Pheko was a steadfast leader who was committed to the cause of the African people.

Pheko was a member of Parliament and served in a number of portfolio committees. He was a member of the portfolio committee on safety and security, justice and constitutional development, international relations and arts and culture. “His unwavering commitment to advocating for the rights of the dispossessed and landless has left an indelible impact, continuing to inspire those dedicated to the pursuit of justice and freedom. A distinguished scholar and author, his legacy is one of resilience, steadfastness, and a deep commitment to challenging colonial narratives and championing African perspectives,” said Parliament, adding that Pheko made a huge contribution when he was a member of the National Assembly.

Additionally, Pheko had served the PAC for many years. The African National Congress (ANC), the United Democratic Movement (UDM) and the African People’s Convention (APC) are among the parties that have applauded Pheko for his role in the liberation struggle. They described him as an author and academic.