Action SA: Cut cabinet, unlock R100bn, and stop VAT hike

ActionSA says its proposal to National Treasury will unlock more than R100 billion - R80 billion more than needed to avert a VAT hike come 1 May. But, says its KwaZulu-Natal leader, Zwakele Mncwango, the party will not accept any overtures to join the Government of National Unity (GNU) if the cabinet is not reduced.

"Yes, we have submitted a sound proposal to the treasury to save the country from a VAT hike. It is being considered along with proposals from other parties. Once it's undergone the review process, we can then make that public and open it up for discussion. "What we can say for now is that it's a sound, doable proposal that's easily achievable within the time frame by 1 May. But that doesn't mean we want to be part of the GNU. It means we are prepared to be part of the solution. If we are asked to be part of the GNU and the VAT hike does not go ahead, then our condition will be that our bloated cabinet is reduced." He said the presidency must use its prerogative to do away with deputy ministers.

"And we understand that will require a change in constitutional rules, which takes time. But, for now, what can be done is to do away with the 11 extra deputy ministers that we have. Why do we need 43 deputy ministers when we have 32 ministers? Deputy ministers are costing the country R1.5 billion every year. We can remove those extra 11 deputy ministers immediately. Why do we need them?" Mncwango questioned in an interview with IOL. His comments come amid a mixed reaction to the Democratic Alliance (DA) rejection of the fiscal framework for the budget and the ANC's decision to continue working with the DA despite this. The ANC, in its response, has challenged the DA to exit the GNU on its own, with parties like the Patriotic Alliance taunting the DA to leave as well. The DA is considering its options this week on its future with the GNU. However, DA insiders have told IOL it's unlikely that the party will leave.