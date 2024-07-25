ActionSA accuses KZN Finance MEC of copying budget speech from predecessor

ActionSA in KwaZulu-Natal has accused the Democratic Alliance (DA) leader in the province and MEC of Finance, Francois Rodgers, of plagiarism by presenting a budget speech that was previously delivered by a former MEC. Francois re-tabled the budget speech on Thursday in the provincial legislature in Durban.

According to ActionSA’s provincial spokesperson, Sanelisiwe Zuma, Rodgers' budget speech was copied word for word from former MEC of Finance, Neliswa Nkonyeni. Nkonyeni, an ANC member, presented the budget speech on March 7, 2024. Zuma said the blatant copy and paste reflects the stagnation and lack of innovative leadership within the government departments despite having a new leader.

“The speech also failed to tackle the dire state of the scholar transport system. Many learners in rural areas still face the burden of travelling long distances on foot to reach their schools. This highlights the MEC’s disconnect from the real challenges faced by our learners,” said Zuma. Despite the Department of Education receiving the biggest budget, Zuma further criticised Rodgers for failing to address critical issues in the education sector, including the National School Nutrition Programme, saying it highlights the disconnect from the real challenges faced by learner “Suppliers have gone unpaid for months, leaving them disgruntled and many learners without nutritious meals. It is distressing that the department has chosen to decrease food supply to schools in need despite high enrolment numbers, leaving many students hungry.

“Moreover, the MEC did not provide assurance that there will be no further interruptions in the nutrition programme. The speech also failed to tackle the dire state of the scholar transport system. Many learners in rural areas still face the burden of travelling long distances on foot to reach their schools.” Meanwhile, the Health Department received the second biggest slice of the budget at R53 billion, while transport received R13 billion and the Economic Development and Environmental Affairs got R3.4 billion. Zuma said even though the Health Department was allocated a huge portion, Rodgers still failed to address the significant shortage of healthcare workers, including doctors and nurses.

“Similarly with the Department of Education which faces a shortage of over 7,000 teachers.” The Human Settlements department, led by MEC Siboniso Duma, also the Leader of Government Business, received R3.5 billion. The Department of Agriculture banked R2.6 billion, and the Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs got R1.7 billion.

A total of R1.8 billion went to the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure, while R1.5 billion was channelled to the Department of Sport, Art and Culture. The Office of the Premier was handed R784 million, the Speaker's Office received R782 million, and the Treasury received R680 million. [email protected]